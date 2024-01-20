IRGC Launches Soraya Satellite into Orbit

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran has set a new space launch record after successfully sending Soraya satellite to an altitude of 750 kilometers above the earth's surface for the first time.

The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] announced on Saturday that the launch of the Soraya satellite into orbit was carried out by its domestically manufactured Qaem 100 satellite carrier.Qaem 100, which can carry up to 100 kilos, placed a research payload with an approximate mass of 50 kg into a 750 km orbit in its third test launch.The launch, conducted in the presence of Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC’s chief commander, Hassan Salarieh, head of the Iranian Space Agency, and Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, was reported to have set a “new record” in space launch as this is the first time that Iranian satellite carriers reach the 750 km orbit.