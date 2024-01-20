Haifa Mayor Warns of “Heavy Price” In All-Out War with Hezbollah

Islam Times - The “Israeli” mayor of the occupied city of Haifa Einat Kalisch-Rotem sounded the alarm over a potential all-out war with Hezbollah.

Her warning comes from a city housing an oil refinery and chemical factories in Haifa Bay.“Launching a war that we are not ready for is not being taken into account,” Kalisch-Rotem said. “We have been preparing for many scenarios in the past three months. The minister of interior will visit me soon. We invited the heads of neighboring local authorities. We have to look at this event at a metropolitan level. We have many requirements to reduce the gaps. For example, what will happen if electricity and communication were not available? What will happen if we were not able to issue statements for locals?”“There is a lot of infrastructure that we need to buy and prepare. In addition, everything related to hazardous materials is very worrying. I am not sure that there is awareness in ‘Israel’ on how to start addressing this matter,” she warned.Kalisch-Rotem said that at the beginning of the war against Gaza, the quantity of chemical materials in Haifa Bay was reduced. However, “the quantities increased again, and I don’t know if they returned to normal levels. Perhaps after the situation calms down in the south, it will be possible to make recalculations on petrochemicals.”She pointed out that if an all-out war breaks out with Hezbollah, “Haifa will pay a heavy price. We are not talking about 1,400 dead, but rather about many thousands and many times more.”“I believe that the leadership realizes that a missile attack against Haifa and its bay is a very major event. I hope they act responsibly. We are here in a very complicated situation, and the disaster that befell us on October 7 could expand 100 times if we do not stop and think about what should be done and replan our steps.”