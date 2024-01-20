Palestinian Red Crescent: “Israel” Bombs Hospital in Southern Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian Red Crescent has said the “Israeli” entity bombed a hospital in Khan Younis, and the regime’s army in the city reportedly threatened the few healthcare facilities still open in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Red Crescent said on Friday that displaced people were injured "due to intense gunfire from the ‘Israeli’ drones targeting citizens at Al-Amal Hospital" as well as the rescue agency's base, Reuters reported.“Israeli” army tanks also approached Gaza's biggest remaining functioning hospital, Nasser, where people reported hearing shellfire from the west.The Gaza health ministry said at least 142 Palestinians had been killed and 278 injured in Gaza in the past 24 hours in Khan Younis, taking the death toll from more than three months of war there to 24,762.The World Health Organization said most of the enclave's 36 hospitals have been damaged by “Israeli” bombing. Only 15 are partially functioning and those are operating at up to three times their capacity, without adequate fuel or medical supplies, it says.On Thursday, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced the destruction of more than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions in over 100 days of brutal bombardment of the besieged strip by the “Israeli” regime.The resistance movement said, “More than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions have been destroyed in 100 days, the most recent of which was the bombing of Al-Isra University and the re-bombing of the Islamic University today.”Hamas said that the destruction of school and university buildings in the Gaza Strip “is a war crime and criminal behavior aimed at destroying all components of human life.”The resistance group stated that the “Israeli” entity is deliberately targeting the education system to erode the national identity of Palestinians.Gaza’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that 4,368 students have been killed while almost 8000 have been injured since the start of “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7.The number of teachers killed is 231 teachers with 756 injured.The “Israeli” entity’s relentless bombardment has also targeted 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees [UNRWA].