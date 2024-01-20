US to Blame for Blocking UN Resolutions on Palestine: Iranian Official

Islam Times - An Iranian deputy foreign minister lashed out at the US for obstructing the UN Security Council from upholding its Charter duties regarding the Israeli atrocities against Palestine and stopping the violation of international law, in particular the UN resolutions.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi delivered a speech to the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, held in Uganda’s Kampala on January 17.“Certainly, the most important issue that needs to be considered by our group is Palestine. As it was reported by distinguished representative of Palestine, the Israeli brutal policies and practices in occupied Palestine continue to gravely violate fundamental principles of international law, including Charter of the United Nations and dignity of the Palestinian people living under its occupation,” he said.“During the recent months, Israeli forces have invaded the Gaza Strip, the world’s biggest open-air prison, through waging a disproportionate war by resorting to advanced weaponry in the most cruel and brutal manner resulting in the massacre of more than 24,000 of Palestinians and injury of tens of thousands of civilian people. These actions demonstrate the vicious nature of this regime that has violated all international rules and regulations and is brazenly committing atrocities, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide before the eyes of the world,” Najafi added.“And yet, the Security Council –despite the continued mass dispossession, occupation, and persecution of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime– remains obstructed by the US from upholding its Charter duties and shouldering its responsibility to stop the violation of international law, in particular, United Nations resolutions,” the Iranian diplomat said.Reminding the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations of its vital responsibility to condemn Israel’s military aggression, Najafi said, “Israeli regime insists on gross violations of international humanitarian law and committing war crimes, genocide and crime against humanity. This should remind us of our commitment to prevent a full-scale genocide.”“In this regard, we reaffirm the responsibility of international legal and judicial bodies, including the ICJ and ICC to proceed and prosecute the crimes committed by the regime. We believe that members of Group could intervene in the current cases, particularly in the ICJ, the case submitted by South Africa,” he concluded.