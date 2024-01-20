0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 23:40

US to Blame for Blocking UN Resolutions on Palestine: Iranian Official

Story Code : 1110573
US to Blame for Blocking UN Resolutions on Palestine: Iranian Official
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi delivered a speech to the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, held in Uganda’s Kampala on January 17.

“Certainly, the most important issue that needs to be considered by our group is Palestine. As it was reported by distinguished representative of Palestine, the Israeli brutal policies and practices in occupied Palestine continue to gravely violate fundamental principles of international law, including Charter of the United Nations and dignity of the Palestinian people living under its occupation,” he said.

“During the recent months, Israeli forces have invaded the Gaza Strip, the world’s biggest open-air prison, through waging a disproportionate war by resorting to advanced weaponry in the most cruel and brutal manner resulting in the massacre of more than 24,000 of Palestinians and injury of tens of thousands of civilian people. These actions demonstrate the vicious nature of this regime that has violated all international rules and regulations and is brazenly committing atrocities, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide before the eyes of the world,” Najafi added.

“And yet, the Security Council –despite the continued mass dispossession, occupation, and persecution of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime– remains obstructed by the US from upholding its Charter duties and shouldering its responsibility to stop the violation of international law, in particular, United Nations resolutions,” the Iranian diplomat said.

Reminding the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations of its vital responsibility to condemn Israel’s military aggression, Najafi said, “Israeli regime insists on gross violations of international humanitarian law and committing war crimes, genocide and crime against humanity. This should remind us of our commitment to prevent a full-scale genocide.”

“In this regard, we reaffirm the responsibility of international legal and judicial bodies, including the ICJ and ICC to proceed and prosecute the crimes committed by the regime. We believe that members of Group could intervene in the current cases, particularly in the ICJ, the case submitted by South Africa,” he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
20 January 2024
US Nuclear Weapons
US Nuclear Weapons 'Dangerously Out of Date,’ Senators Warn
20 January 2024
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
20 January 2024
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
20 January 2024
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024