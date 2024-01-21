IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that four Iranian military advisers have been martyred in an Israeli strike on Syria.

The IRGC Public Relations Department said in a statement that the “savage and criminal Zionist regime” has once again taken an act of aggression on the Syrian capital of Damascus.The statement said a number of Syrian forces and four Iranian military advisers have been martyred in the airstrike carried out by the fighter jets of the aggressive and usurping Zionist regime.Reports suggest that a number of Syrian civilians have also died in the Israeli attack on the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, where several diplomatic missions are located.