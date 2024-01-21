IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus

The IRGC Public Relations Department said in a statement that the “savage and criminal Zionist regime” has once again taken an act of aggression on the Syrian capital of Damascus.
The statement said a number of Syrian forces and four Iranian military advisers have been martyred in the airstrike carried out by the fighter jets of the aggressive and usurping Zionist regime.
Reports suggest that a number of Syrian civilians have also died in the Israeli attack on the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, where several diplomatic missions are located.