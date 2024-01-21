0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 23:44

IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus

Story Code : 1110577
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
The IRGC Public Relations Department said in a statement that the “savage and criminal Zionist regime” has once again taken an act of aggression on the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The statement said a number of Syrian forces and four Iranian military advisers have been martyred in the airstrike carried out by the fighter jets of the aggressive and usurping Zionist regime.

Reports suggest that a number of Syrian civilians have also died in the Israeli attack on the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, where several diplomatic missions are located.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
20 January 2024
US Nuclear Weapons
US Nuclear Weapons 'Dangerously Out of Date,’ Senators Warn
20 January 2024
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
20 January 2024
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
20 January 2024
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024