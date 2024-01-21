Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court

Islam Times - Indonesia has filed a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the regime’s violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli regime’s Hebrew language newspaper Maariv reported Friday that Jakarta filed the action against the regime at the ICJ in The Hague, as the regime's brutal bombardment of the besieged enclave continues.Reports said earlier that Jakarta has asked a team of experts to help draft a case at the ICJ to hold Israel accountable for its “policies and practices” in the occupied Palestinian territories.Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that expert advice is necessary to create a detailed legal opinion to show the world Israel's violations of international law.Indonesia and Slovenia announced last week that they had decided to “actively participate” in the motion for an advisory opinion due to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.The ICJ is scheduled to conduct public hearings on February 19, when Marsudi and other parties will present their perspectives on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories."Indonesia supports the efforts of the UN General Assembly to obtain an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice,” Marsudi has said.In December 2022, the UN General Assembly voted to request that the ICJ issue an advisory opinion as to whether Israeli policy in the territories violated international law.Indonesian law expert Hikmahanto Juwana said the court's decision in the case is only advisory.Jakarta's move to take Israel to the UN court comes after the ICJ held its first hearing in the case against Israel’s ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip earlier this month. The case was lodged by South Africa with the tribunal in late December.Indonesia has not joined South Africa's case since it is not a party to the Genocide Convention. Foreign Minister Marsudi said Jakarta supports South Africa's efforts to report Israel's violations of the Genocide Convention to the UN court.The court’s decision on South Africa’s request for provisional measures “could be expected in February, if not before,” Turkish news agency Anadodu reported, citing Italian lawyer Tiersisto Mariniello.