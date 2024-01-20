Breaking News :
0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 23:55
9 Killed, Injured in Afghanistan Explosion
According to local sources, 3 people were killed and 6 others were injured during the incident.
No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
