0
Saturday 20 January 2024 - 23:57

Iran Not to Leave Israel Crimes Unanswered: Raisi

Story Code : 1110584
Iran Not to Leave Israel Crimes Unanswered: Raisi
Referring to the martyrdom of 4 IRGC advisors by Israel in Syria, Raeisi said that he condemns the Zionists' act of aggression.

The continuation of such acts of the Zionist criminals indicates their increasing failure to achieve their evil goals and their desperation and helplessness in confronting Resistance force, he stressed.

The Iranian president also extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Resistance forces, the Iranian nation, and the families of the IRGC martyrs.

He also slammed the fact that the recent crimes of the usurping Zionist regime are taking place with support of the US and the silence of the international organizartions.

Issuing a statement on Saturday afternoon, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the martyrdom of several of its advisory forces in an Israeli strike on Syria.

Once again, the evil and criminal Zionist regime invaded Damascus, the capital of Syria, the IRGC statement reads.

The statement added during the Israeli attack, 4 of the IRGC advisory forces were martyred along with several Syrian forces.

Later on Saturday, the IRGC announced that another advisor was martyred due to severe injuries he sustained during an Israeli strike on Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
20 January 2024
US Nuclear Weapons
US Nuclear Weapons 'Dangerously Out of Date,’ Senators Warn
20 January 2024
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
20 January 2024
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
20 January 2024
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone
19 January 2024
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
Security of Regional States Interrelated: Iranian FM
19 January 2024
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets Another US Ship in Gulf of Aden
19 January 2024
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
Iran Summons Pakistani Chargé D’affaires over Deadly Border Attack
18 January 2024