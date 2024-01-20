Iran Not to Leave Israel Crimes Unanswered: Raisi

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says that the Islamic Republic will not leave the Israeli regime's crimes unanswered.

Referring to the martyrdom of 4 IRGC advisors by Israel in Syria, Raeisi said that he condemns the Zionists' act of aggression.The continuation of such acts of the Zionist criminals indicates their increasing failure to achieve their evil goals and their desperation and helplessness in confronting Resistance force, he stressed.The Iranian president also extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Resistance forces, the Iranian nation, and the families of the IRGC martyrs.He also slammed the fact that the recent crimes of the usurping Zionist regime are taking place with support of the US and the silence of the international organizartions.Issuing a statement on Saturday afternoon, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the martyrdom of several of its advisory forces in an Israeli strike on Syria.Once again, the evil and criminal Zionist regime invaded Damascus, the capital of Syria, the IRGC statement reads.The statement added during the Israeli attack, 4 of the IRGC advisory forces were martyred along with several Syrian forces.Later on Saturday, the IRGC announced that another advisor was martyred due to severe injuries he sustained during an Israeli strike on Syria.