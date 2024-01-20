US Base in Iraq Targeted with Dozens of Missiles

Islam Times - Arab news sources on Saturday evening reported that the US Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq was targeted with more than 20 missiles.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq said that it had targeted the illegal US airbase in Anbar province in the west of Iraq with missiles.Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.