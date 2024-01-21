Russia Repels Four Ukrainian Counterattacks near Kupyansk

Islam Times - Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled four counterattacks by Ukrainian assault teams near the Kupyansk sector of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said.

"In a joint operation with artillery and army aviation, motor rifle units of the battlegroup repelled four counterattacks by assault teams of [Ukraine’s] 115th mechanized brigade and 103rd territorial defense brigade, reinforced with armored vehicles, near Tabayevka, Krakhmalnoye, and Sinkovka," Zybinsky told TASS on Saturday.According to him, the enemy lost "roughly 30 personnel and three pickup trucks."In addition, a Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer crew struck a temporary deployment point of Ukraine’s 41st mechanized brigade, he further noted.Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 22, 2022, after the ex-Soviet republic declared its plan to join the US-led military alliance of NATO.Since then, the United States and Ukraine’s other Western allies have supplied Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, tanks, and communication systems.