Islam Times - The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor disclosed on the 107th day of the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza that the Israeli offensive has resulted in the tragic deaths of 94 university professors, along with hundreds of teachers and thousands of students.

The independent human rights body reported that at least 94 university professors, hundreds of teachers, and thousands of students have lost their lives in the genocidal war.In a statement issued on Saturday, the Geneva-based organization stated, "The Israeli army has targeted academic, scientific, and intellectual figures in the strip in deliberate and specific air raids on their homes without prior notice." It highlighted the devastating impact on the victims and their families, who have been buried beneath the rubble as a result of these targeted attacks.The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor expressed concern, stating, "Initial data indicates that there is no justification or clear reason behind the targeting of these people."The Israeli war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 24,927 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. Euro-Med pointed out that the Israeli regime systematically destroyed every university in the Gaza Strip during its indiscriminate campaign of aggression.Quoting the Gaza-based Palestinian Education Ministry, the organization stated that the onslaught claimed the lives of 231 teachers and administrators, as well as at least 4,327 students. Euro-Med warned about Israel's apparent policy of rendering the Gaza Strip uninhabitable through its widespread and intentional destruction of Palestinian cultural and historical properties, including universities, schools, libraries, and archives.