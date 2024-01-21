0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 08:41

Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Assassination of Iranian Advisers in Syria

Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Assassination of Iranian Advisers in Syria
In a statement on Saturday evening, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the “murderous and aggressive” Israeli attack that killed several people, including five Iranian military advisers, in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus.

He said the repeated violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and the escalation of aggressive and provocative attacks on various targets in the Arab country by the criminal and child-killing Zionist regime shows the helplessness of Tel Aviv on the battlefield against resistance forces in Gaza and the West Bank in the past hundred days and a desperate attempt by the regime to spread instability and insecurity across the region.

He added that it’s appropriate for governments and regional and international organizations, including the UN Security Council, to give a clear response to the aggressive, terrorist and criminal acts of the Zionist regime and condemn them decisively, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The spokesman stressed that the military advisors of the Islamic Republic of Iran who are in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government have been playing an important role in helping the government, army and people of Syria in their fight against terrorism and in helping restore peace, stability and lasting security in the country in the past years.

Kanaani underscored that the assassination of the Iranian military advisers by the Zionist regime clearly shows the deep and organized link between this terrorist regime and different terror and Daesh-style groups in the region.

Undoubtedly, the blood of these valued martyrs will not be wasted and the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond in kind to Israel’s organized terrorism at the right time and place in addition to pursuing these aggressive and criminal acts through political, legal and international channels, he underlined.
