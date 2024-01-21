0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 08:50

US Soldiers Suffer Brain Injuries in Attack on Iraqi Base

Story Code : 1110613
US Soldiers Suffer Brain Injuries in Attack on Iraqi Base
CENTCOM issued a statement about the attack on the Ain al-Asad base located in western Iraq. "On January 20, around 18:30 Baghdad time, several ballistic missiles and rockets were fired towards the airbase”.

“Most of the missiles were tracked by the air defense systems but some were hit the base and the damages are being assessed”, the statement claimed, adding that some soldiers also suffered brain injuries and are currently undergoing examinations.

Western news agencies quoted a US military source and an Iraqi police official as saying that at least 12 missiles were fired at the military base in western Iraq.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq took responsibility for the attack.

Resistance groups in Iraq and elsewhere in the region have repeatedly warned the United States against its all-out support for the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. The Islamic Resistance had warned the United States that it would target American bases in the region in retaliation for its complicity in Israeli crimes against the Palestinians.

Iraqi Resistance groups have targeted American bases in Iraq and Syria more than 100 times to make Americans realize the cost of supporting the Israeli regime’s massacre of the people in Gaza.
