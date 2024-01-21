0
Syria Calls on Int'l Community for Urgent Action to Stop Zionist Crime

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said: "On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the racist Israeli regime launched a brutal attack and targeted a civilian neighborhood in Damascus, which inhumane action led to the destruction of a residential building, damage to buildings adjacent to it and several civilians were killed and wounded."

The ministry added: "Syria calls on the international community to take immediate action to stop these crimes and killings by the Zionist regime against innocent civilians and civilian property, which disrupt regional and international peace and security and violate the principles of the United Nations Charter and the goals of this institution."

"This aggression only increases Syria's determination to stand against these Zionist anti-human plans and Israel's genocidal and ethnic cleansing (regime) approach in all its dimensions and consequences regardless of international laws and conventions.", said the statement

Syria called on the countries of the world to stand against Israel's genocidal policies (regime) in the Arab region and also called on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, and to hold Zionist political and military criminals accountable and to put an end to inhumane policies and immorality.

On Saturday, the Zionist regime targeted a residential building in the Al-Mezeh neighborhood in Damascus.

Meanwhile, the public relations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced on Saturday afternoon: "Once again, the evil and criminal Zionist regime invaded Damascus, the capital of Syria, in which several Syrian forces and five military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred.
