Islam Times - A ceremony to honor the memory of Palestinian martyrs, especially the children of Gaza, was held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

According to Iranpress, hundreds of people from the Centocelle District of Rome gathered in the main square on Saturday evening in support of the Palestinians and expressed their sympathy for the oppressed people of Gaza.The bodies of the martyred Palestinian children symbolically wrapped in a shroud and drenched in blood along with their toys displayed to the Italian audience."Tobia, one of the organizers of this anti-Zionist rally, told the Iran press correspondent in Rome: "This rally was held to narrate the suffering of Palestinian children in Gaza and to stop the genocide of Palestinians."This Italian citizen who supports Palestine criticized the silence and indifference of the Italian government regarding the continuation of the massacre of the innocent people of Gaza by the Zionist forces and emphasized that the Italian government should not be complicit with the Israeli regime in killing the people of Gaza.The participants in the anti-Zionist rally in Rome demanded an end to the crimes of this regime in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the boycott of Israeli goods.An Italian student who attended the rally along with a group of her classmates told the Iranpress correspondent in Rome: "The reason behind the presence of students in this rally is to protest against the policies of the Italian government, which supports Israeli Regime along with the United States."This Italian teenager condemned the silence of the Italian government regarding the genocide in Gaza and added: "In Italy and other Western countries, there is widespread propaganda in support of the Israeli regime."Also, two anti-Zionist demonstrations were held on Saturday in the city of Vicenza in northern Italy.Demonstrators protesting the presence of the Israeli regime at the gold and jewelry exhibition in the city of Vicenza were about to approach the exhibition when the Italian riot police clashed with the demonstrators.