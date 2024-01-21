0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 09:15

Iran's Parliament Speaker Says Severe Punishment Awaits Zionist Regime

Story Code : 1110618
Iran
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Saturday that the Israeli military has conducted airstrikes in Damascus, resulting in the martyrdom of some Syrian forces and the martyrdom of five IRGC advisers.

Issuing a message, Ghalibaf extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Resistance forces, the Iranian nation, and the families of the IRGC martyrs.

Referring to the martyrdom of five military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the attack of the Zionist regime on Damascus in Syria, the Iranian Parliament Speaker stated that the bravery of the resistance warriors in retaliation for this crime would be a severe punishment for the Israeli regime.

Once again, the evil and criminal Zionist regime invaded Damascus, the capital of Syria, the IRGC statement reads.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, in a statement, on Saturday, said: "In addition to the political, legal and international pursuit of these aggressive and criminal measures, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to respond to the organized terrorism of the fake Zionist regime at an appropriate time and place."
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea FM Says ‘Ready to Greet’ Putin
North Korea FM Says ‘Ready to Greet’ Putin
Syria Calls on Int
Syria Calls on Int'l Community for Urgent Action to Stop Zionist Crime
21 January 2024
Israel Uses Phosphorus Bombs in Attacks on Northern Gaza
Israel Uses Phosphorus Bombs in Attacks on Northern Gaza
21 January 2024
Iran
Iran's Parliament Speaker Says Severe Punishment Awaits Zionist Regime
21 January 2024
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
20 January 2024
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
20 January 2024
US Nuclear Weapons
US Nuclear Weapons 'Dangerously Out of Date,’ Senators Warn
20 January 2024
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
20 January 2024
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
20 January 2024
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024