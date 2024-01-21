Islam Times - In a message referring to the martyrdom of four military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the attack of the Zionist regime on Damascus in Syria, the Iranian Parliament Speaker stated that there would be a severe punishment for the Israeli regime's crime.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Saturday that the Israeli military has conducted airstrikes in Damascus, resulting in the martyrdom of some Syrian forces and the martyrdom of five IRGC advisers.Issuing a message, Ghalibaf extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Resistance forces, the Iranian nation, and the families of the IRGC martyrs.Referring to the martyrdom of five military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the attack of the Zionist regime on Damascus in Syria, the Iranian Parliament Speaker stated that the bravery of the resistance warriors in retaliation for this crime would be a severe punishment for the Israeli regime.Once again, the evil and criminal Zionist regime invaded Damascus, the capital of Syria, the IRGC statement reads.Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, in a statement, on Saturday, said: "In addition to the political, legal and international pursuit of these aggressive and criminal measures, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to respond to the organized terrorism of the fake Zionist regime at an appropriate time and place."