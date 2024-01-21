0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 22:59

Scale of Steadfast Defender Drills Marks Return of NATO to Cold War-Era Patterns: Moscow

Story Code : 1110712
On Thursday, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe Gen. Christopher Cavoli said that the alliance would begin Steadfast Defender-2024, "the largest NATO exercise in decades," next week. About 90,000 servicepeople will be involved in the drills, he added.

"These exercises are another element of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia. The exercises of such scale - 90,000 servicepeople with the participation of 31 countries - mark the final and irrevocable return of NATO to the Cold War support schemes, when the military planning process, resources and infrastructure are being prepared for confrontation with Russia," Grushko told Sputnik.

He also noted that the preparation for the exercises "takes place in an artificially heated atmosphere of military psychosis."

"Irresponsible statements about a possible war with Russia, for which European citizens ‘should prepare,’ were made by the German defense minister, the Swedish commander-in-chief and the chairman of the NATO Military Committee. The goal is clear: by demonizing Russia, intimidating the average person, to justify the unbridled increase in military spending and the completely failed policy of supporting (Ukraine) with the aim of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. And at the same time, force the Europeans to join the arms race even more energetically, to the delight of the American military-industrial complex," Grushko said.
