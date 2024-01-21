Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Germany's opposition to South Africa at the United Nations, particularly in the context of the ICJ case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

"We were not surprised by the German government's decision to oppose the Republic of South Africa, which filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide against the population of the Gaza Strip," Zakharova stated.Highlighting Berlin's consistent support for Israel, Zakharova emphasized that this stance has long been a part of the unspoken dogmas and "rules-based order" dictated by Washington.She noted that the German authorities, in their statement, referenced their history and the Holocaust, positioning themselves as "experts" on mass extermination issues.Zakharova criticized this approach, stating, "History is replete with examples of criminals who have committed serious crimes and who, by using their knowledge of their illegal experiences, have helped to prevent similar atrocities... We see that Germany has taken a different path in dealing with its past. Again, as 80 years ago, in the actions of official Berlin, the division of people along ethnic lines has been taken to a new, more sophisticated level," "Drawing attention to Germany's handling of its past, Zakharova cited the country's refusal to compensate non-Jewish survivors of the Axis siege of Leningrad during World War II. She added, "Berlin still refuses to recognize the crimes of National Socialism against the peoples of our country as genocide."In conclusion, Zakharova expressed Moscow's view that Germany's behavior is unacceptable, illegal, and immoral. She particularly raised concerns about the revival of German militarism amid the approval of neo-Nazi practices.Several countries, including Turkey, Malaysia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Iran, supported South Africa in its stance against Israel. Palestinian Minister of Justice Mohammad Al-Shalaldeh asserted that South Africa has gathered "convincing evidence," making its position in the case "very strong."Providing context, the article mentioned that South Africa lodged the allegation of Israel's "genocidal" intent in Gaza with the UN International Court of Justice on December 29. While the US saw no evidence of genocide in Gaza, Germany supported Israel in this matter. The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported over 25,000 people killed and more than 62,000 injured in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks since October 7.