0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 23:00

Russia Slams Germany's Support for Israel amid South Africa's ICJ Case

Story Code : 1110713
Russia Slams Germany
"We were not surprised by the German government's decision to oppose the Republic of South Africa, which filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide against the population of the Gaza Strip," Zakharova stated.

Highlighting Berlin's consistent support for Israel, Zakharova emphasized that this stance has long been a part of the unspoken dogmas and "rules-based order" dictated by Washington.

She noted that the German authorities, in their statement, referenced their history and the Holocaust, positioning themselves as "experts" on mass extermination issues.

Zakharova criticized this approach, stating, "History is replete with examples of criminals who have committed serious crimes and who, by using their knowledge of their illegal experiences, have helped to prevent similar atrocities... We see that Germany has taken a different path in dealing with its past. Again, as 80 years ago, in the actions of official Berlin, the division of people along ethnic lines has been taken to a new, more sophisticated level," "

Drawing attention to Germany's handling of its past, Zakharova cited the country's refusal to compensate non-Jewish survivors of the Axis siege of Leningrad during World War II. She added, "Berlin still refuses to recognize the crimes of National Socialism against the peoples of our country as genocide."

In conclusion, Zakharova expressed Moscow's view that Germany's behavior is unacceptable, illegal, and immoral. She particularly raised concerns about the revival of German militarism amid the approval of neo-Nazi practices.

Several countries, including Turkey, Malaysia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Iran, supported South Africa in its stance against Israel. Palestinian Minister of Justice Mohammad Al-Shalaldeh asserted that South Africa has gathered "convincing evidence," making its position in the case "very strong."

Providing context, the article mentioned that South Africa lodged the allegation of Israel's "genocidal" intent in Gaza with the UN International Court of Justice on December 29. While the US saw no evidence of genocide in Gaza, Germany supported Israel in this matter. The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported over 25,000 people killed and more than 62,000 injured in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea FM Says ‘Ready to Greet’ Putin
North Korea FM Says ‘Ready to Greet’ Putin
Syria Calls on Int
Syria Calls on Int'l Community for Urgent Action to Stop Zionist Crime
21 January 2024
Israel Uses Phosphorus Bombs in Attacks on Northern Gaza
Israel Uses Phosphorus Bombs in Attacks on Northern Gaza
21 January 2024
Iran
Iran's Parliament Speaker Says Severe Punishment Awaits Zionist Regime
21 January 2024
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
20 January 2024
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
Indonesia Files Lawsuit against Israel at International Court
20 January 2024
US Nuclear Weapons
US Nuclear Weapons 'Dangerously Out of Date,’ Senators Warn
20 January 2024
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela
20 January 2024
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
“Israel” Detains 1000s of Gazans during Aggression
20 January 2024
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
IRGC Quds Force: US Incapable of Conducting Military Attack on Iran
20 January 2024
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
Islamic Jihad: New EU Sanctions Politically Motivated in Support of Israel
20 January 2024
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
Zelenskyy Invites Trump to Kyiv
20 January 2024
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
Eisenkot Slams Netanyahu: Talk of Absolute Defeat’ of Hamas A Tall Tale
19 January 2024