Sunday 21 January 2024 - 23:01

President Sisi Says Egypt Will Not Allow Any Threat to Somalia or Its Security

Story Code : 1110714
Trying to "jump on a piece of land" to try to control it is something that no-one will agree to, Sisi said in a news conference with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo, Reuters reported.

In a memorandum of understanding signed on Jan. 1, Ethiopia said it would consider recognizing Somaliland's independence in return for gaining access to the Red Sea.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but it has not won recognition from any country.
