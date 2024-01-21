0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 23:03

US Associated with Tensions, Iran Warns Japan

Story Code : 1110716
In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian president received the credentials of Japan’s new ambassador to Iran, Tamaki Tsukada.

Hailing the age-old and deep-rooted ties between Iran and Japan, Raisi said Tehran has plans to broaden relations with Tokyo in various fields.

He underlined that the “cruel sanctions” imposed by the US on Iran would not obstruct the expansion of relations between Iran and Japan, as those sanctions have gone nowhere so far.

“Wherever there is unrest, clash and war, there is a footprint of the US. From using atomic bombs against the people of Japan to the current crimes against the people of Gaza, the US has had a pivotal and basic role,” the Iranian president added.

For his part, the incoming Japanese envoy conveyed warm greetings from his country’s emperor and prime minister, lauding the close ties between the two Asian states.

Japan respects the Iranian government’s efforts to enhance regional relations, Tamaki Tsukada stated, saying he is tasked with putting efforts into the promotion of cooperation with Iran.
