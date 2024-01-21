0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 23:05

Hezbollah Hits Positions of Israeli Regime in Fresh Attacks

Hezbollah issued a statement on Sunday, saying its forces had used appropriate precision weapons to hit the Branit military position in the north of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The Al Jazeera news channel said the Israeli regime had responded by targeting a vehicle near an army checkpoint in the village of Kafra in southern Lebanon.

A report by Reuters news agency said that the Israeli attack on Kafra had killed two people and injured several others.

Hezbollah says it will continue attacks on Israel’s military positions until the regime stops its aggression on Gaza which has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians since it started in early October.
