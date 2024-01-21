Israel Collapsing at All Levels: Hamas

Islam Times - A senior member of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas says Israel is collapsing at all levels as the regime is committing the most egregious crimes against humanity.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau, made the statement on Sunday as he pointed to the latest developments regarding Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.“The Zionist regime is collapsing by committing the biggest crimes against humanity at the internal, social, military and political levels and, today, has been brought to international courts,” Hamad said, referring to lawsuits lodged by South Africa and Indonesia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the regime’s rights violations in the Gaza war.“Now, this opportunity has been provided for all Palestinian groups to adopt a firm stance and force the international community to reclaim the rights of our nation.”Hamad also praised South Africa for its “great” position at the Hague-based tribunal and said the move will “go down in history.”Stressing that the Israeli regime aims to impose a political solution on Palestinians, the Hamas official said the resistance movement has robust means to confront the occupying entity.“We will not accept that they once again lie to the Palestinian people, the Zionist regime cannot impose a political solution on us,” Hamad said, adding, “We have very strong pressure levers and the facilities to deal with the enemy. Anyone who follows the Zionist enemy’s news will see that there is confusion and disputes among the heads of the Israeli regime.”Isaac Herzog, the head of the Israeli regime, was targeted by Swiss prosecutors on Friday over the Zionist forces' genocidal war on the defenseless Palestinians in the besieged territory.The Federal Prosecutor's Office (BA) said Herzog was handed criminal charges during his visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad conducted the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.More than 100 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing more than 24,900 people, mostly women and children.The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.