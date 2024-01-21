UK Flew 50 Spy Missions Over Gaza since December: Report

Islam Times - The UK military has carried out some 50 spy missions over the Gaza Strip for the Israeli regime since last month, a new investigation has revealed.

In its latest report, Declassified UK, a news website focused on British foreign policy, said the flights have taken off from the UK's controversial Akrotiri air base on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.It said the military dispatched Shadow R1 surveillance aircraft to gather intelligence for Israel.The news website also said in a report in November that the UK military transport aircraft flew daily from Akrotiri to Tel Aviv between October 13 and 26.The base, located in southern Cyprus, is about 40 minutes flying time from Tel Aviv.In early December, Britain’s Ministry of Defense released some information on the flights between Akrotiri and the occupied territories but has refused to specify what is being transported.It claimed at the time that the flights would only attempt to gather information on British captives held by the Hamas Resistance movement in Gaza.But the extraordinary number of flights, and the fact that they started nearly two months after the captives were taken, raises suspicions that the UK is not collecting intelligence solely for this purpose, Declassified UK said.Monitors and media reports also revealed recently that Britain is supplying Israel’s military forces for the regime’s onslaught on Gaza from the military bases in Cyprus.Head of the Cyprus Peace Council Charis Pashias said last week that locals have seen a “daily” increase in the number of flights from Akrotiri since Israel launched its bombardment of the Palestinian territory on Oct 7, 2023.He said people have also “become aware of the illegal presence of thousands of American soldiers now stationed in Akrotiri.”The UK military also refused to disclose details of US activity from Cyprus.Both the UK and the US have come under fire for supporting Israel in its genocidal war, whose main victims have so far been women and children, according to UN Women, the United Nations agency promoting gender equality.