Spaniards Hold Nationwide Rallies in Support of Palestinians

Islam Times - Tens of thousands of people in Spain thronged the streets on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people, and in condemnation of Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Spaniards in more than 90 provinces and regions responded to the protest call of the Solidarity Network against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP), an umbrella group of over 100 civil society organizations in the European country.The protesters demanded the establishment of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip while denouncing the bloodshed of Palestinian civilians at the hands of the Zionist regime.Ralliers condemned the United States and the European Union for their support for the Israeli regime and its crimes in Gaza, and asked the government in Madrid to stop supporting Tel Aviv and take concrete steps to realize an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.According to an estimate, 50,000 people filled the streets of the Spanish capital alone to demand an end to the massacre of innocent Palestinian people.They gathered in the center of the city holding Palestinian flags and banners with the themes "Boycott Israel", "Netanyahu the killer", "Free Palestine", "Justice now" and "Israeli attacks supported by the United States and the European Union".Some representatives of leftist political parties also attended the rallies in Madrid and held minute's silence to pay respect to the victims of the Zionist attacks on Gaza.European cities continue to witness massive anti-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrations despite a ban imposed by some governments on such rallies under the pretext of security reasons.