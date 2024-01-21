0
Iran Arrests Country's Biggest Drug Trafficker

Kakavand made the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday, saying that Barahouei was arrested in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan where he had resided.

The police official said that the drug trafficker was a ringleader of a network that transferred narcotics into Iran, adding that 37 of his teammates were also arrested within 18 stages, while 13 tons of drugs and 32 vehicles coupled with a significant number of weapons were seized from them.

Kakavand also said that Barahouei acted as a drug trafficker under several aliases, with his team providing support to networks distributing drugs across the country, while they were themselves supported by other teams.
