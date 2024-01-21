Islam Times - Head of the Anti-Narcotic Police (ANP) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Iraj Kakavand has announced the arrest of the country's biggest drug trafficker identified as Abdol-Hadi Barahouei.

Kakavand made the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday, saying that Barahouei was arrested in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan where he had resided.The police official said that the drug trafficker was a ringleader of a network that transferred narcotics into Iran, adding that 37 of his teammates were also arrested within 18 stages, while 13 tons of drugs and 32 vehicles coupled with a significant number of weapons were seized from them.Kakavand also said that Barahouei acted as a drug trafficker under several aliases, with his team providing support to networks distributing drugs across the country, while they were themselves supported by other teams.