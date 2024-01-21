0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 23:20

Iraqi Resistance Targets 2 US Bases with Drones

Iraqi Resistance Targets 2 US Bases with Drones
The Resistance group used drones to attack the US military bases in Syria's al-Omar oil field and in the al-Shaddadi region.

Iraqi Resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the Israeli regime began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the Israeli regime’s crimes against people in Gaza.  

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
