Iran Ambassador, Hamas Official Meet in Moscow

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Moussa Abu Marzouk, a prominent member of the Hamas political bureau, have met in the Russian capital.

During the meeting on Sunday, Jalali and Abu Marzouk discussed the latest developments in the West Asia region.The Hamas official briefed the Iranian ambassador on the Zionist atrocities in Gaza and the courageous resistance of the Palestinian forces, which he said has inflicted heavy losses and damage on the Zionist enemy.Jalali, for his part, appreciated the resistance of Gazans in the face of the Zionist brutalities and reiterated Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation and the Resistance Movement.He also underlined the need for the international community and the UN Security Council to endeavor to put an end to crimes being committed against the people of Gaza.