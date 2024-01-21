Russia Down Four Ukrainian Attack Drones over Smolensk Region
TASS reported citing the ministry earlier in the day that it downed a Ukrainian strike drone over the region at about 23:50 Moscow time (8:50 p.m. GMT) on January 20.
At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time on January 21 [10:30 p.m. GMT, January 20], the Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out an attack by an aircraft-type drone against facilities on Russian territory was foiled. Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by alert air defense forces over the Smolensk Region, the ministry said in a statement.
Following the first attempted UAV strike late on Saturday Smolensk Region Governor Vasily Anokhin said on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties or damage to the local infrastructure.