Russia Down Four Ukrainian Attack Drones over Smolensk Region

Islam Times - Russian air defenses destroyed three more Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Smolensk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

TASS reported citing the ministry earlier in the day that it downed a Ukrainian strike drone over the region at about 23:50 Moscow time (8:50 p.m. GMT) on January 20.At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time on January 21 [10:30 p.m. GMT, January 20], the Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out an attack by an aircraft-type drone against facilities on Russian territory was foiled. Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by alert air defense forces over the Smolensk Region, the ministry said in a statement.Following the first attempted UAV strike late on Saturday Smolensk Region Governor Vasily Anokhin said on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties or damage to the local infrastructure.