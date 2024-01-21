0
Sunday 21 January 2024 - 23:27

Israelis Should Know War with Hezbollah Would Be ‘Difficult’: General

Story Code : 1110729
Israelis Should Know War with Hezbollah Would Be ‘Difficult’: General
He said Israel’s political leadership should tell the public that Hezbollah is stronger than Hamas and that a war with it would be “difficult.”

Since the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the tensions on the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories are increasing every day.

Anti-tank missiles were fired at the army base Biranit in Israel, KAN, the Israeli public broadcaster, reported on Sunday.

The Israeli army responded by firing at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the report added.
