Sunday 21 January 2024 - 23:30

Cuba Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression on Damascus

“We strongly condemn the Israeli attack that targeted the residential neighborhood in the capital, Damascus where there are many diplomatic residences and missions, including the Cuban.” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a post on X Platform.

Rodriguez stressed that this aggression constitutes a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and endangers the security of the accredited diplomatic offices there.

Israeli occupation entity carried out on Saturday a missile attack on a residential building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus.

The aggression left several martyrs and injured some civilians, in addition to destroying the building and damage to neighboring buildings.
