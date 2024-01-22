0
Monday 22 January 2024 - 09:10

Iran: ‘Israel’ Resorts to Blind Terrorism, Achieved None of Its Goals in Gaza

In a meeting with Head of Iran-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship Group Marzouq al-Hubaini in Tehran on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian commended Kuwait's stance in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

“Although the Zionist enemy has destroyed Gaza on a large scale and martyred tens of thousands of people, it has not achieved any of its goals, so it is trying to make up for its defeat by resorting to blind terrorist acts,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Amir-Abdollahian urged the Iranian and Kuwaiti parliaments to give priority to promotion of mutual relations.

Hubaini, for his part, said the expansion of parliamentary relations is the strongest pillar for the continuation of bilateral ties.

He reiterated Kuwait's resolve to boost parliamentary relations with Iran.

The Kuwaiti parliamentarian further said that Kuwait, as a Muslim and Arab country, hails Iran's principled stance on defending the Palestinian people's rights and cause.
