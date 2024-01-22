1,000 Mosques Destroyed, Cemeteries Desecrated by Israeli Forces in Gaza: Palestinian Ministry

Islam Times - Gaza officials say Israeli forces, in their ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, have destroyed at least 1,000 mosques and desecrated dozens of cemeteries since October 7

Quoting Gaza's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Sunday, "The Israeli occupation forces have destroyed more than 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques in the territory since October 7 last year."The ministry estimates the reconstruction cost of these mosques to be around $500 million.The ministry further revealed that the Israeli aggression has targeted churches, including the historical Greek Orthodox Church, Zakat religious committees, schools teaching the Holy Quran, and the headquarters of the Endowment Bank.According to the report, Israeli forces have assassinated over 100 religious scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins (reciters of the Muslim call to prayer) since the beginning of their military onslaught.Highlighting the impact on cemeteries, the ministry noted that dozens of graves have been desecrated and destroyed, with bodies stolen, violating international laws and human rights.The military aggression by Israel against Gaza commenced on October 7, 2023, following al-Aqsa Storm operation by the territory's resistance movements. More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 62,600 others injured in the Israeli attacks.A recent investigation revealed that Israeli forces have desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in Gaza during their ongoing onslaught. A CNN study based on satellite imagery and social media footage points out tombstones torn down and bodies unearthed as evidence of destruction. Some cemeteries were used as military outposts, raising concerns of potential war crimes according to legal experts.