Monday 22 January 2024 - 09:15

Yemen Warns against Sovereignty Violation over Anti-Israel Operations

In a statement on Sunday, Ansarullah Resistance Movement’s spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said, "We affirm that Yemen will not allow any violation of its sovereignty, (and) will confront any aggression it faces."

This warning follows missile attacks by the US and the UK on Yemeni targets over the past month. The Western powers claim these attacks are in response to strikes by Yemen's Armed Forces against Israeli vessels or those heading for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli-controlled targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza, who have been facing a US-backed war by the Israeli regime since October 7, 2023. The toll includes over 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, killed, and more than 62,600 others injured.

Abdul-Salam emphasized, "We affirm our support for the Palestinian people by exerting pressure on Israel to stop its criminal aggression against Gaza."

Addressing the United States, he urged them to "stop evading responsibility for ending the aggression against Gaza," highlighting the US as the Israeli regime's major ally. The US has provided substantial military and political support to Israel, supplying over 10,000 tons of military hardware and vetoing UN Security Council resolutions calling for a cessation of the aggression.

In a broader appeal, Abdulsalam urged all countries to align with Yemen's position and avoid falling victim to American deception. He reiterated that Yemen's strikes in the Red Sea will continue to target "Israeli ships or those heading to occupied ports of Palestine."
