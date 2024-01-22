0
Monday 22 January 2024 - 09:17

Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes

Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
In a meeting with the new ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the relations between the two nations are based on the closeness and heartfelt beliefs.

"Developing relations and improving the level of cooperation between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina is for the benefit of both countries and people, and I hope you will be successful in this direction,” he said.

He said 109 days have passed since the recent round of crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed and powerful Palestinians in Gaza which has killed more than 25 thousand people, most of whom are children and women, adding, "Cooperation and cohesion of Islamic countries can stop the crime machine and killing and genocide of the Zionist regime and its supporters."

The Bosnian envoy, for his part, said the people of his country will never forget the help and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in their difficult times.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina wants to further develop relations and constructive cooperation between the two countries," he added.
