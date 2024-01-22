Hezbollah Thwarts Israeli Incursion into Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - Hezbollah fighters successfully thwarted an Israeli military incursion into southern Lebanon, responding to the ongoing Israeli genocidal campaign in Gaza, according to Lebanon’s al-Manar television channel.

The resistance movement targeted a gathering of Israeli forces near the border in Zar'it, causing injuries to several soldiers, as revealed in a Hezbollah statement.The statement further indicated that the targeted troops were in preparation for an offensive against an area in southern Lebanon. This development followed a separate announcement by Hezbollah that a heavy-caliber Burkan (Volcano) missile was launched, targeting Israeli soldiers at the Hadab al-Bustan site, resulting in casualties among the forces.Lebanese resistance fighters also directed rockets at Israeli soldiers in the Ruwaisat al-Qarn area in the occupied Shebaa Farms, causing casualties among the forces stationed there.The Israeli regime initiated a deadly attack in the Gaza Strip on October 7. Since then, Israel has also been carrying out attacks on Lebanese territory, met with retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.Hezbollah has pledged to continue its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime persists in its onslaught on Gaza. The Israeli war on Gaza has resulted in at least 25,105 casualties, predominantly women and children, with over 62,000 individuals wounded.