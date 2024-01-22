0
Monday 22 January 2024 - 21:09

Survivors Confirmed in Russian Charter Plane Crash in Northern Afghanistan

Story Code : 1110922
The condition of two other passengers remains unclear.

Two Taliban provincial officials indicated that the four survivors are now with Taliban administration officials at the remote crash site, while confirming the unfortunate demise of two other passengers.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban administration’s spokesperson, stated that the investigative team continues their efforts to search for and provide assistance to the remaining individuals.

The Russian-registered charter plane, carrying six people, vanished from radar screens over Afghanistan a day earlier, according to Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia. It was a charter ambulance flight traveling from Thailand’s Utapao Airport in Pattaya to Moscow via India and Uzbekistan on a French-made Dassault Aviation Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978.

Approximately 25 minutes before disappearing from radar screens, the pilot alerted about low fuel and expressed the intention to land at an airport in Tajikistan, as reported by Russian news outlet SHOT. The pilot then reported the failure of one engine, followed by the second engine, according to SHOT.

India’s civil aviation authority clarified that the plane was neither a scheduled commercial flight nor an Indian chartered aircraft. The flight, engaged in a private medical evacuation from Thailand’s Pattaya to Moscow, carried a bedridden patient and her husband.

The passengers, identified as a couple from Volgodonsk in southern Russia, were accompanied by a Russian crew. Russia’s Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case to determine if safety rules were violated. The plane’s owner, Athletic Group LLC, has not yet responded to inquiries.

The Taliban-run Afghan aviation ministry stated that the plane’s planned route did not include passing through Afghanistan’s airspace. They suggested that technical issues might have caused the plane to divert from its planned route, and a ministry technical team is investigating.

Afghanistan police received reports of a plane crash in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan’s far north. A team has been dispatched to the crash site, located over 200 km from the provincial capital Fayzabad.
