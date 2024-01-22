IRGC Navy Chief: Yemenis Acting Independently in their Red Sea Operations

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy says that the Yemeni armed forces are acting independently in their military operations in the Red Sea.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy says that the Yemeni armed forces are acting independently in their military operations in the Red Sea, adding that attacks on Israeli-linked ships are in line with supporting the Muslim people of Gaza in their struggle against the Zionist regime.“The Yemenis showed they cannot tolerate seeing the martyrdom of Muslim families in Gaza,” said Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri in remarks published on Monday.Tangsiri told the Al Alam news channel that Yemen is an independent country with a strong army and a strong leadership that is not directed by any external party.Yemenis have been launching attacks on Israeli-linked ships since the Israeli regime started a brutal military campaign on Gaza in early October.The attacks expanded earlier this month to cover ships owned by US and Britain after the two countries launched attacks on the Yemeni soil in what they said was meant to protect shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways.