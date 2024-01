Islam Times - News sources reported on Monday that an explosion was heard in the Koniko gas field that is home to the US troops in eastern Syria.

According to Al Jazeera, reliable sources report a new attack on the US military base in the Koniko oil field in Syria.​The Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack on the base after issuing a statement."The Islamic Resistance forces attacked the Koniko Base where the American soldiers are deployed with their missiles," the Islamic Resistance of Iraq said in its statement.