Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea

Islam Times - A senior Ansarullah official has promised that the Yemeni armed forces will not attack Russian, Chinese, and German ships in the Red Sea.

"Chinese and Russian ships are not in the crosshairs. They are not our targets. As well as German (vessels)," Mohammed al-Bahiti, a member of Yemen's Ansarullah Resistance movement, said in an interview with the RTL and NTV television channels.According to al-Bahiti, this applies to ships that are not linked with Israel’s Zionist regime, TASS reported.At the same time, according to NTV, the Yemeni official said that the Ansarullah movement would expand its military actions after the United States and United Kingdom’s strikes on targets in Yemen. "Attacks are possible on warships as well," he warned."Our military operations will continue until the genocide in Gaza is stopped and until the population receives food, medicine, and fuel. Our goal is not to sink cargo ships but rather to force them to change their routes to increase companies’ economic losses," he explained, adding that this is meant to increase pressure on Israel."All countries must pool efforts with us to stop crimes in Gaza. Our intentions are true," he stressed.Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, Yemen's Ansarullah movement warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Zionists from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Hamas in the embattled enclave.Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group against the occupying entity.The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 60,834 others.In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.In response, the US has formed a military coalition against Yemeni forces in the Red Sea and endangered maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.