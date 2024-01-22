Arab League Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss Gaza War

Islam Times - The Arab League opened an emergency meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Monday to discuss Israel’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Held at the level of permanent delegates, the meeting convened upon a request from Palestine to discuss ways of halting the Israeli war, which has killed more than 25,000 people since Oct. 7.Monday’s meeting, chaired by Morocco, will not be attended by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, who is currently in Brussels to attend a meeting with the foreign ministers of the EU, the Zionist Israeli regime, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.The meeting is expected to discuss preparations for an international peace conference aimed at implementing the "two-state solution”, Anadolu Agency reported.Participants will also discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on Zionist settlers over the ongoing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.Zionist Israeli regime began its military aggression against Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the enclave's Resistance movements. More than 25,105 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military onslaught so far, while over 62,680 others have been injured.