Monday 22 January 2024 - 21:22

US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO for alleged providing assistance to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Resistance groups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

OFAC also designated three leaders and supporters of Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), as well as a business that moves and launders funds for KH, the US Treasury's statement added.

The US administration said that it sanctioned the group and individuals for their alleged ongoing threat the against US personnel and the region.

Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria amid growing anti-US sentiments in the region over Washington’s support for the Israeli genocidal campaign in Gaza.

Israel launched hostilities in Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. More than 100 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing more than 24,900 people, mostly women and children.

The United States has supplied Israel with weapons and intelligence support, and blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.
