Islam Times - The European Union Council approved additional restrictive measures against 6 Syrian persons and 5 entities on Monday.

In continuation of The EU has imposed sanctions on six individuals and five organizations from Syria, linked to or supporting the country's leadership, including the Arab country's only private airline, Cham Wings.The new listings include an economic advisor to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, three leading businesspersons providing support to, and benefitting from, the Syrian government and two persons linked to the President Bashar Assad family, the EU Council statement said.Five companies including Al-Dj Group, Cham Wings, Freebird Travel Agency, Iloma Investment Private JSC and Al-Aqila company - will also be subjected to restrictive measures.The European Union started its sanctions against Syria in 2011 right after the launch of the Syrian government's battle against the multinational terrorists created by Western states and some of their allies in the region.