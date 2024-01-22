Yemen Targets US Military Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - Yemen says it has targeted a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden as part of its efforts to support the Palestinians fighting the US-backed Israeli war on Gaza.

Spokesman of Yemen’s armed forces Yahya Saree’ said on Monday that proper naval missiles had been used to target the Ocean Jazz that was sailing in waters off the Arab country.Saree’ said targeting ships owned by US and Britain will continue as along that the two countries launch attacks on Yemen.Yemenis have been launching attacks on Israeli-linked ships since the Israeli regime started a brutal military campaign on Gaza in early October.The attacks expanded earlier this month to cover ships owned by US and Britain after the two countries launched attacks on the Yemeni soil in what they said was an attempt to protect shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways.Meanwhile, a member of the politburo of Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement said on Monday that the Arab country is ready to join multinational efforts to ensure security of shipping in the Red Sea.Abdol Malik al-Ajri said that Yemen will work with all countries that have an interest in Red Sea shipping to foil US plots to create military confrontation in the region.