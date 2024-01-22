0
Monday 22 January 2024

Netanyahu Disappoints UK

Netanyahu Disappoints UK
Rishi Sunak's spokesperson told reporters: "It's disappointing to hear this from the Israeli prime minister."

"The UK's position remains [that] a two-state solution, with a viable and sovereign Palestinian state living alongside a safe and secure Israel, is the best route to lasting peace," the spokesman said.

Netanyahu has long made public his opposition to a Palestinian state, but his government continues to enjoy Western backing.

After the October 7 war, Western countries tried to revive the "two states in one land" solution, a process that many experts believe is not possible with Israel's current policies. 

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc’s ministers will work toward achieving a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine in meetings in Brussels, with Germany saying it backs the initiative.

“What we want to do is to build a two-state solution. So let’s talk about it,” Borrell told reporters, telling Israel that peace and stability cannot be built only by military means.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip “could not be worse”, European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell added.

“Certainly Israel’s way of trying to destroy Hamas is wrong. From now on I will not talk about the peace process, but I want a two-state-solution process’, Borrell told journalists before an EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

“Which are the other solutions do they have in mind? To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill off them?”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before heading into the meeting the two-state solution is the “only solution” to the conflict, and “all those who say they don’t want to hear about such a solution have not brought any alternative”.In the west of Asia Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi lambasted the Israeli government’s “radical racist agenda” saying it’s defying the world in its refusal to accept a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.“The only way out of this misery is a two-state solution,” Safadi told reporters at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

“They are defying the whole international community and it is about time the world took a stand,” the minister added.

For many years, Iran has declared its opposition to the two-state solution and at the same time demanded a referendum in the occupied territories in which all its residents, including Jews, Christians, and Muslims, would participate.
