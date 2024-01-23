0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 08:47

Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine

Story Code : 1110987
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
According to the Al-Mayadeen news network, the Islamic Resistance announced it targeted the Israeli port with a UAV.

More details have not been reported so far. Zionist officials and media have not commented on the attack as well.

Resistance groups in the region have carried out many retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli positions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who are going through a genocidal war launched by the Zionist regime in early October 2023.

Earlier this month, The Iraqi Islamic Resistance also claimed responsibility for targeting the Haifa Port in occupied Palestine with a missile.

The group has also been conducting rocket and drone strikes on American bases and facilities in the region, including in Syria. They have promised to continue their attacks on US and Israeli positions until the Zionist regime stops its crimes against Gazans.
