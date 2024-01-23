0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 09:01

“Israel” Admits: 21 Soldiers Killed on Deadliest Day of Gaza War

Story Code : 1110995
“Israel” Admits: 21 Soldiers Killed on Deadliest Day of Gaza War
Hagari revealed that “Israeli” occupation forces were operating in an area around 600 meters from the border, as part of the army’s efforts to establish a buffer zone.

According to the “Israeli” official, at around 4 p.m., an RPG was fired by Hamas fighters at a tank securing the “Israeli” forces, and simultaneously, an explosion occurred at two two-story buildings. The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them.

Hagari further claimed that the explosion was likely a result of mines planted by “Israeli” soldiers to demolish the buildings, but the cause of the detonation was still under investigation.

The “Israeli” army has already announced the deaths of 10 soldiers. Hagari says the other 11 families have been notified, and the military will release their names soon.

Commenting on Hamas’ heroic operation in Gaza, “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday it is a “difficult and painful morning” after the military announces 21 soldiers were killed in southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

“This is a war that will determine the future of ‘Israel’ for decades to come – the fall of the soldiers compels us to achieve the goals of the fighting,” Gallant added.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” Ynet described the scene after two buildings collapsed in central Gaza in an incident in which 21 soldiers were killed was reminiscent of the aftermath of an earthquake.

“Large numbers of troops were deployed to the scene to help with search and rescue efforts,” the report emphasized.
