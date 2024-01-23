0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 21:50

Pentagon Says 2 US Navy SEALs Dead After Lost at Sea Off Somalia Coast

Story Code : 1111138
The announcement caps a 10-day search and rescue for the two SEALs who were carrying out a weapons raid of an illicit ship in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 11 when they went overboard, US Central Command said.

US Central Command said the search has now been changed to a recovery effort. The names of the SEALs have not been released as family notifications continue, the report added.

The ship was later determined to be carrying Iranian weapons bound for Houthi fighters in Yemen, the military said.

CENTCOM added that teams from the US, Japan and Spain searched more than 21,000 square miles to try to locate the two missing SEALs. 
