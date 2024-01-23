Pentagon Says 2 US Navy SEALs Dead After Lost at Sea Off Somalia Coast

Islam Times - Two Navy SEALs who went missing earlier this month during an overnight mission off the coast of Somalia are now presumed dead, US military officials said.

The announcement caps a 10-day search and rescue for the two SEALs who were carrying out a weapons raid of an illicit ship in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 11 when they went overboard, US Central Command said.US Central Command said the search has now been changed to a recovery effort. The names of the SEALs have not been released as family notifications continue, the report added.The ship was later determined to be carrying Iranian weapons bound for Houthi fighters in Yemen, the military said.CENTCOM added that teams from the US, Japan and Spain searched more than 21,000 square miles to try to locate the two missing SEALs.