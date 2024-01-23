Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel

Islam Times - Some Arab countries are considering a proposal to offer normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel in return for the formation of a Palestinian state, WSJ reported citing unnamed Arab officials.

Five Arab states are working on a proposal for post-war Gaza, a key part of which will be the establishment of a Palestinian state in exchange for the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, the Wall Street Journal reports.Citing unnamed Arab officials, the Journal reports that the proposal was submitted to Israel via the US but it has so far been rejected by Tel Aviv, “with the creation of a Palestinian state the main sticking point”.Yesterday Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, told CNN that his country won’t normalise relations with Israel or contribute to Gaza’s reconstruction without a realistic plan for a Palestinian state.“As long as we’re able to find a pathway to a solution, a resolution, a pathway that means that we’re not going to be here again in a year or two, then we can talk about anything,” he said.“But if we are just resetting to the status quo before October 7 – in a way that sets us up for another round of this, as we have seen in the past – we’re not interested in that conversation.”The normalization of relations with Israel also known as The Abraham Accords are the plans that some Arab countries in the region are pursuing.The Abraham Accords are bilateral agreements on Arab-Israeli normalization signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on September 15, 2020.Mediated by the United States, the initial announcement of August 13, 2020, concerned only Israel and the United Arab Emirates before the announcement of a follow-up agreement between Israel and Bahrain on September 11, 2020.On September 15, 2020, the official signing ceremony for the first iteration of the Abraham Accords was hosted by the Trump administration at the White House.