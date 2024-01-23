0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 21:52

Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel

Story Code : 1111140
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Five Arab states are working on a proposal for post-war Gaza, a key part of which will be the establishment of a Palestinian state in exchange for the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Citing unnamed Arab officials, the Journal reports that the proposal was submitted to Israel via the US but it has so far been rejected by Tel Aviv, “with the creation of a Palestinian state the main sticking point”.

Yesterday Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, told CNN that his country won’t normalise relations with Israel or contribute to Gaza’s reconstruction without a realistic plan for a Palestinian state.

“As long as we’re able to find a pathway to a solution, a resolution, a pathway that means that we’re not going to be here again in a year or two, then we can talk about anything,” he said.

“But if we are just resetting to the status quo before October 7 – in a way that sets us up for another round of this, as we have seen in the past – we’re not interested in that conversation.”

The normalization of relations with Israel also known as The Abraham Accords are the plans that some Arab countries in the region are pursuing.

The Abraham Accords are bilateral agreements on Arab-Israeli normalization signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on September 15, 2020.

Mediated by the United States, the initial announcement of August 13, 2020, concerned only Israel and the United Arab Emirates before the announcement of a follow-up agreement between Israel and Bahrain on September 11, 2020.

On September 15, 2020, the official signing ceremony for the first iteration of the Abraham Accords was hosted by the Trump administration at the White House.
Comment


Featured Stories
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
22 January 2024
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
22 January 2024
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
22 January 2024
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
22 January 2024