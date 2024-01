Islam Times - Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior Ansarullah official, says Israel’s Western allies are supporting destruction in Gaza as they did during eight years of war on Yemen.

“Your strikes will only make the Yemeni people stronger and more determined to confront you, as you are the aggressors against our country,” he said in a post on X.He added that the Yemeni people are fighting to stop the war on Gaza while the US is bombing Yemen to protect “terrorist criminal” Israel.“We say to America and Britain that their aggression is nothing new.”