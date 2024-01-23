Yemeni Official Says Anti-Israeli Attacks Continue

Islam Times - A member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement, in response to the new round of military aggression by the US and its allies, said that the attacks of the Yemeni armed forces against the Zionist regime will continue.

According to al-Masira, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said: "No matter how much they bomb, our military operations against the Zionist regime will continue."A member of the Ansarallah Political Bureau said: "Our military operation against the Israeli regime will continue until the end of the genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip."Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, also said: "The goal of the United States and Britain to invade Yemen, which is to stop naval operations, will not be achieved."The member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen added: "The American and British attack strengthens the determination of the Yemeni people to fight back."He added: "Americans and British should understand that we are in a time of reaction and our people are not willing to give up."The United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Bahrain announced in a joint statement an hour ago that they targeted 8 military bases of the Yemeni Ansarallah movement.It is noted in this statement: "These attacks were carried out against the missile positions and air control of the Houthis (Ansarullah).The US and its allies also claimed that underground warehouses were targeted in these attacks.Al-Masira reported on Tuesday morning that Sana'a, the capital city of Yemen, was the target of US and British military aggression.According to this report, the al-Hafa base in al-Sabain city and al-Dilami base in Bani al-Harith city located in Sana'a province were attacked by the United States and England on four occasions.This report adds that the al-Barah area in Moqbneh City and Al-Junaid area in Ta'azih City in Taiz Province and Radaa City in Al-Bayda Province have also been targeted by US and British fighters.According to Iran press, the United States and the United Kingdom launched an attack on Yemen's Ansarullah positions in the early hours of January 21, following the resolution of the United Nations Security Council.These aggressions against Yemen were carried out after the Yemeni army targeted ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The forces of the Yemeni army have pledged to continue attacking the ships of this regime or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea until the Israeli regime stops its attacks on Gaza.The Yemeni forces have emphasized that navigation in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea is free for other ships and they enjoy full security.